Due to smoke from a prescribed burn in the Chiloquin area, students from Sage Community School have been evacuated from its campus under the direction of officials from Klamath County Public Health and Klamath County Emergency Management, according to a news release.
Students were bused to Chiloquin Elementary School to await pick up by their parents or guardians. This process was initiated shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
“I was in contact with the school director and it was important to remove students and personnel from the premises,” said Emergency Management Director Brandon Fowler. “This was done out of an abundance of caution due to air quality.”
Public Health Director Jennifer Little explained the particulate matter found in wood smoke is small enough to be caught in the lungs. The irritation from smoke exposure is especially harmful to small children, those with asthma and other lung disease and pregnant women.