The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath County due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California.
DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday.
The air quality monitor in Klamath Falls showed unhealthy air quality Tuesday morning, and the monitor in Chiloquin showed air quality that was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Smoke can irritate people’s eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk.
Klamath County Public Health officials reported the air quality index was in the hazardous range at 7 p.m. Monday night in Klamath Falls. The infiltration of wildfire smoke from the Caldwell Fire and others in California is creating a health risk for the community.
“Unfortunately, wildfire season coincides with ongoing efforts to meet the COVID-19 crisis in the region,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little in a news release. “With the conditions last night, it was important that residents reduce exposure to the smoke while also continuing to maintain social distance and take other precautions related to the virus.”
Currently, masks and respirators known to protect against wildfire smoke particles, the N95, are in short supply and are being reserved as personal protective equipment for health professionals. The best way to reduce smoke exposure is to stay indoors.
Little said people should know if they are at risk for health threats from wildfire smoke.
“Just like with COVID-19, people with chronic diseases have a more difficult time staying healthy during smoky conditions,” she said.
Check current conditions on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.