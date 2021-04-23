The Ponina Fire, burning 5 miles north of Beatty, is expected to reach full containment by the end of Friday.
The fire remains at 1,641 acres and it's cause is under investigation.
Firefighters will continue patrolling the fire and conducting daily checks in the coming days and weeks.
While storms and mountain snow are expected this weekend, the forecast for next week shows a return to a warming and drying pattern. Even with additional precipitation and cooler weather, fuels are still unseasonably dry and conditions are not likely to improve significantly, according to fire managers.
Smoke will remain visible in the surrounding area for the next few days, including on Highway 140. Fire traffic in the area will continue in coming days. Travelers in the area should use caution.