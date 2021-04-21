Firefighters continue to make progress on the Ponina Fire, which continues to burn roughly 5 miles north of Beatty.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 1,641 acres and 60 percent contained.
The cause remains under investigation. The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to fire managers, the fire has been fully lined and mop-up activities are continuing on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to start repair work on Tuesday and that will continue.
The fire is burning in timber and brush with creeping and smoldering fire behavior. There is interior smoke.
There are 16 engines, two dozers and two water tenders working on the fire. The local Type 3 Incident Management Team will be transitioning the Ponina Fire back to the local Oregon Department of Forestry Unit at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Weather conditions will be warmer and drier through Friday with gusty winds in the afternoons and evenings.
Smoke will remain visible in the surrounding area for the next few days, including Highway 140.