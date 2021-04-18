The Ponina Fire is currently burning on Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected private land and the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest approximately 5 miles north of Beatty.
The fire is estimated to be approximately 1,200 acres with no containment. It is primarily wind-driven and burning in mixed conifer and brush. The cause is under investigation.
There are multiple structures threatened. Evacuations are being conducted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
Electrical transmissions lines in the area are threatened by the fire. Smoke is highly visible in the surrounding area, including Oregon State Highway 140.
Firefighting resources from ODF Klamath-Lake District and the Fremont-Winema National Forest are working on the fire. While additional resources are on order, there are challenges due to how early in the season a wildfire this size is occurring.
Temperatures this weekend have been unseasonably warm and summerlike. With a dry spring, little snowpack and spring winds, these conditions can result in dry fuels and fire carrying quickly. The public is urged to use extreme caution with fire on private and wildlands, especially as the area is already seeing early wildfires.