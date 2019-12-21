Educators recommend carrots, not sticks, to motivate good student behavior. Ponderosa Middle School secretary Cindy Smith couldn’t agree more. During her 19-year career, Smith has not only seen effective incentive-based approaches to teaching good behavior but has built one of Ponderosa’s most-treasured incentive events, the ACE Holiday/Christmas Store, which celebrated its 15th year Dec. 17-19.
The store is a lunch-time pop-up across from Ponderosa’s cafeteria, where students can trade Affirming and Celebrating Excellence (ACE) reward tickets for new and gently used items. The tickets are distributed year-round to acknowledge and encourage desirable behaviors, such as being kind, respectful or helpful.
ACE tickets can be redeemed any time for pencils, notebooks, gum and other small items in the school’s year-round ACE store, but many students hoard them for the holiday store, buying everything from three-ticket trinkets to 150-ticket electronics. This year’s big-ticket items included Christmas trees, a 32-inch TV, and a PlayStation 3.
“Every year it just blesses my heart the things that come in from donors,” said Smith. “It is unselfish, spirited giving.”
In addition to accepting donations, Smith builds stock by shopping after-Christmas clearance sales for holiday-themed items, such as towels, mugs, socks and gloves. Her spending money comes wherever she can get it. This year, she won two grants, one from the Allstate Foundation, the other from the Pelican Education Foundation.
Parent volunteers are also involved each year, helping with donations, pricing and sales during student lunch periods.
It has been a big but joyful job for Smith, who launched the store with science teacher Jill Campbell, now retired. The two were trying to find “positive behavior” incentives to help keep students motivated in making the right choices.
“I just love Christmas and like to keep the spirit of Christmas alive yearlong,” said Smith. “Many of our children don’t have money to buy holiday gifts, and when I hear their reactions — ‘My brother would love this!’ or ‘I’ve never had a Christmas tree at my house before!’ — it makes all the work worthwhile.”
Smith plans to retire in June and is gratified that the store will continue to operate under the direction of Ponderosa’s Parent-Teacher Organization.