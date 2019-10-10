Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men Wednesday morning after a pursuit near Shasta Way and Gary Street that continued through a nearby neighborhood.
Joshua Adams fled deputies in his vehicle with passenger Devin Hubkey after officers attempted to stop him for traffic violations, according to a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office press release. Although deputies were prepared to end the pursuit due to danger it posed to the neighborhood, Adams’s car began smoking and stopped.
Adams was charged with felony attempt to elude police officers, driving while suspended, two counts of reckless driving, two outstanding warrants in Klamath County, one warrant in Deschutes County and probation violation. He is being held in Klamath County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Although Hubkey was cooperative and not a part of Adams’s decision to flee, according to the press release, he was booked for an outstanding warrant and held in lieu of $7,500 bail.