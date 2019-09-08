The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be weary of suspicious mail like unfamiliar checks after the Sherriff’s Office received two checks claiming money won from a settlement that the department believes to be a scam.
According to a Friday press release from the KCSO, the checks were from a class action lawsuit involving “Premier Protein Shake Settlement Program.” While there is a class action lawsuit involving Premier Protein Shake, the department believes the checks it received were fraudulent.
The KCSO wrote that, “Everything about the checks looked suspicious.”
The Sherriff’s Office attempted to contact the issuer of the checks, the Esquire Bank in New York City but wasn’t able to get confirmation that the operation was legitimate before the department issued the press release.
“If scammers (also known as thieves) will send fraudulent checks to the Sheriff’s Office, they’ll send them to you too,” the KCSO wrote in the press release.