Police across Oregon and Idaho are searching for man suspected of fatally shooting a police reserve officer in Nyssa near the Idaho border Friday night
According to the Malheur County District Attorney, “Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, was dispatched to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property” and threatening others.
Johnson, a reserve corporal with the NPD, ended up pursuing the suspect — identified as Rene Castro, 36 — in an April 15 chase that led them through the Oregon town less than an hour from Boise, Idaho.
“When it appeared, the vehicle was stopping at the residence at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street N., Officer Johnson pulled off the road as well. Immediately upon making the stop, an armed subject (believed to be Castro) began shooting at Officer Johnson. There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit. Castro fled the scene immediately,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Johnson was already dead by the time additional officers and paramedics arrived.
The Oregon State Police, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police Department and other agencies across Idaho and Oregon have launched an extensive manhunt for Castro.
Police are asking anyone with information on the alleged killer's whereabouts to contact Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.