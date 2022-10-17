A California man was cited and released Wednesday, Oct. 12 after Oregon State Police found almost 9,000 pounds of marijuana in a tractor trailer.
Oregon State Police discovered close to 9,000 pounds of marijuana in a cargo trailer after a traffic stop on State Route 62 in Eagle Point on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The driver of the truck, which had Texas tags, was identified as Manuel Rodriguez Plascenia, 30, of Turlock, Calif., was issued criminal citations and released, according to OSP.
The trailer contained 350 garbage bags of “dried processed marijuana” weighing 8,850 pounds, according to police.
