Rayven Lotches’s attorney, Alycia Kersey, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Thursday afternoon to 20 charges following his arrest the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Lotches appeared for his arraignment in Judge Roxanne Osborne’s courtroom at the Klamath County Courthouse via video monitor from the Klamath County Jail and attempted to speak over his attorney as she read the plea.
Kersey said to him, “Don’t say anything else. You’ve said enough.” After which, Lotches can be heard saying “guilty.” Kersey then said, “Put him on mute.”
Judge Osborne accepted the not guilty plea and set his next court appearance for Monday at 10 a.m.
He is facing eight counts of attempted aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, according to the court documents.
According to the probable cause statement, Lotches broke into several cars, stealing things, before reaching the 1800 block of Sargeant Avenue, where he broke into a mini van. He then attempted to light a house on fire after pouring lighter fluid on some brush he piled next to the house, but was unsuccessful in lighting it. The document says Lotches then broke into the house through an unlocked window and stabbed a man several times “in an attempt to kill him.”
Lotches filed a letter to the court confessing to the crimes outlined in the case, writing, “I knowingly caused harm to my friend bebo. I did not know it was his house, but I was looking for a home to rob and someone to murder.”
He also wrote, “I am sorry for my actions and would take it back if I could.”
He also wrote an apology letter addressed to the victim.
Lotches is being held in the Klamath County Jail on $1,006,500 bail.