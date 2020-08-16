Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Altamont Drive, 3700 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Lawanda Drive/Highway 66, assault reported Friday evening.
Arthur Street, 1700 block, fight reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Yellow Jacket Springs Road, 19100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Collisions
S 6th Street, 6400 block, collision reported Friday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, collision reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 40, collision reported Friday evening.
Highway 39, MP 11, collision reported Saturday morning.
Highway 58, MP 75, collision reported Saturday afternoon.