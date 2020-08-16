Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

None.

DUII

None.

Assaults

Altamont Drive, 3700 block, assault reported Friday evening.

Lawanda Drive/Highway 66, assault reported Friday evening.

Arthur Street, 1700 block, fight reported Saturday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Yellow Jacket Springs Road, 19100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Biehn Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.

Main Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.

S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.

Greensprings Drive, 2400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.

Collisions

S 6th Street, 6400 block, collision reported Friday afternoon.

Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, collision reported Friday afternoon.

Highway 66, MP 40, collision reported Friday evening.

Highway 39, MP 11, collision reported Saturday morning.

Highway 58, MP 75, collision reported Saturday afternoon.

