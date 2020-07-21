Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Wesley Louis Lobdell; 31; Klamath Falls; assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $45,000 bond.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, probation violation, released on $30,000 bail.
Stephen Craig Phillips, 28, Klamath Falls, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Dakota Adkisson, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Jeremy David Wert, 34, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released.
Assaults
California Ave., 1700 block, fight reported Saturday evening.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
N 10th Street, 200 block, fight reported Sunday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1700 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Upham Street, 800 block, fight reported Sunday evening.
Ash Street, 400 block, fight reported Sunday evening.
Yellow Pine Road/Blackpine Way, assault reported Monday morning.
McLaughlin Lane, 8700 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Pershing Way, 2700 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Harriman Route, 900 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Crest Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Homedale Road, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Highway 140, 28200 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Main Street, 1600 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Martin Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Main Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Arthur Street, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Harbor Isles Blvd., 900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
E Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
State Line Road, 22300 block, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 140, MP 62, collision reported Saturday evening.
Highway 39, MP 5, collision reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 800 block, collision reported Sunday evening.
Bliss Road, MP 8, collision reported Monday afternoon.