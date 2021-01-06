A Klamath Falls man is facing attempted assault charges after reports that he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and witnesses Tuesday night in the parking lot of Taco Bell and Jack in the Box on Washburn Way.
A witness called 911 reporting that Christian Wilkinson, 30, was assaulting his girlfriend in the parking lot around 10 p.m. Tuesday. According to the probable cause statement, three Taco Bell employees tried to help the woman, and Wilkinson revved his car’s engine and tried to run them over.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Wilkinson fled police officers on foot and then in a vehicle. Law enforcement ended the chase because of the risk of Wilkinson’s driving to people in the area. Costello said he later returned to Taco Bell to confront the witnesses, where Wilkinson was arrested.
He is facing three counts of second-degree attempted assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and interfering with peace officer.