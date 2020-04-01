George Earl Shipp of Klamath Falls pleaded not guilty to additional burglary and criminal mischief charges Tuesday after he was initially arrested March 19 for the burglary of Taco Bell and KFC.
Shipp is now also facing charges for the burglary of Holey Donut in downtown Klamath Falls, Chevron on Highway 97, Burger King on S 6th Street and McDonald’s and Burger King on Campus Drive, all between March 18 and 19.
According to court documents, Shipp, along with another person, stole over $3,600 between the five businesses he has since been charged with burglarizing, not including Taco Bell or KFC. He also allegedly caused almost $11,000 in damage to the five businesses. According to the probable cause statement for charges filed on March 23, “Mr. Shipp admitted to all of these incidents and the unknown person has not been contacted yet.”
He was charged on March 20 with burglarizing Taco Bell and KFC, and further investigation lead to him being charged with burglary for the other businesses as well.
He has pleaded not guilty to six charges of burglary, seven charges of criminal mischief, three charges of theft and one charge of attempted burglary in four separate cases stemming from that night.
He is scheduled for a jury trial May 13 and is being held in the Klamath County Jail.