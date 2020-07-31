Jordan Johnson-Hendrickson, 20, of Klamath Falls was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy Wednesday. He was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison after he choked and raped a female victim in April 2019.
Johnson-Hendrickson pleaded no contest to the charges. The court dismissed charges of strangulation, another count of first-degree rape and another count of first-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, the victim said Johnson-Hendrickson bit her, choked her until she became unconscious and raped her. Johnson-Hendrickson told law enforcement he didn’t remember having sex with her while she was unconscious but that “there is a possibility that he did and doesn’t remember.”
Johnson-Hendrickson will owe the victim restitution and must register as a sex offender.