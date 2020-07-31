Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Jordan Johnson-Hendrickson

Jordan Johnson-Hendrickson, 20, of Klamath Falls was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy Wednesday. He was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison after he choked and raped a female victim in April 2019.

Johnson-Hendrickson pleaded no contest to the charges. The court dismissed charges of strangulation, another count of first-degree rape and another count of first-degree sodomy.

According to court documents, the victim said Johnson-Hendrickson bit her, choked her until she became unconscious and raped her. Johnson-Hendrickson told law enforcement he didn’t remember having sex with her while she was unconscious but that “there is a possibility that he did and doesn’t remember.”

Johnson-Hendrickson will owe the victim restitution and must register as a sex offender.

