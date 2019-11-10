Four people involved in an October Klamath Falls and Dorris drug bust in which authorities seized 37 pounds of methamphetamine, 440 grams of heroine, 14 firearms and $50,000 in cash are scheduled to face a jury in a trial set for Dec. 17 at the James A. Redden Federal Courthouse in Medford.
Rogelio Gomez-Arias, 23, Irving Beas Ceballos, 34, Alexis Chavez-Franco, 22, and Domingo Matias-Hernandez, 36, are each charged by indictment with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine between May and October 2018. Additionally, Ceballos is charged with possessing methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to distribute and Gomez-Arias, Chavez-Franco and Matias-Hernandez are charged with distributing methamphetamine.
Juan Rodriguez-Ramirez, 62, is charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov.12.
New trial date in manslaughter case
A new trial date is set for Zahra Gonzales who is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving from a June 18 crash in which she was driving the car that hit and killed a flagger in a road work zone.
She is scheduled to face a jury on March 4 and 5, 2020, after a settlement conference on Jan. 31.
Daniel Wessel, 45, was working as a flagger on Highway 140 East near milepost 8 when police responded at approximately 8:32 p.m. to reports that Gonzales struck Wessel.
Gonzales told police at the time of the crash that the sun was shining in her eyes, making it hard to see and that she had her cruise control set to 61 miles per hour before she braked to avoid a truck that appeared to her to be backing up in front of her, causing her to swerve and hit Wessel.
She told police at the scene that she didn’t realize she’d hit anyone until she was stopped and heard others talking about the wounded Wessel.
She was initially scheduled for a trial Nov. 20, but Gonzales and her attorney motioned, and were granted, a continuance, giving the parties more time to negotiate a settlement before trial.