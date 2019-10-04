Corporal Daren Krag is running for Klamath County Sheriff after almost 15 years in the department.
Krag has been with the Klamath Couty Sheriff’s Office since January of 2005 when he and his family moved to the area from Washington state. He worked at Alcoa in Bellingham, Wash., a global aluminum producer based out of Pittsburgh, but knew his future wasn’t in that industry.
He said he thought to himself, “well they always need cops.”
While passing through town and visiting his wife’s family with their five kids, Krag said he applied for a job at the sheriff’s office.
Although he hopes to win the election, Krag said the hardest part about taking on the position of sheriff would be the fact that it would keep him from the water where he has been a marine patrol officer.
“That was one of the most difficult decisions about this whole process was having to walk away from what I truly love because I think it needs to be done, and I think we need some changes,” he said.
National honor
Krag won the National Boating Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award at the National Association of State Boating Law Administrations conference this week in Anchorage, Alaska. Prior to the national title he won Oregon state Boating Officer of the Year and the title for the Western region.
“It comes with no denial, Cpl. Krag’s valor, pride and ability to remain consistent in enforcing the law, while respecting the boater, is truly a gift,” the NASBLA website said.
Prior to his trip to Alaska, Krag said, “I’d love to win, don’t get me wrong. But being one of the top three guys in the United States, that’s far exceeding anything I imagined.”
“I’ll have to stop doing marine patrol, but I have no intention of not keeping my hand in the state marine board,” he said. He said he’s met other county sheriffs at marine trainings he attends and sees how they are able to be involved in marine issues.
“I have the best job in the world, I mean I really truly do,” she said.
Union leadership
Krag has also been the KCSO’s union president for the past three terms.
“They look at me as the person they chose to represent them, and to me that’s good enough,” he said.
Krag is running against incumbent Sheriff Chris Kaber, and they are the only candidates yet to file. Krag said the situation of him running against his boss could create a strange vibe around the office.
“It’s going to be awkward and it’s going to be uncomfortable and that’s okay,” he said. “I hope he can understand we are different people with different philosophies on how things should go and regardless of how it ends up, win lose or draw, I’m going to do what I think is best, and I’m assuming he probably feels the same way.”
Krag said he’s running because he sees things in the department that need change.
“There are a lot of things that I think are wrong in our agency. I think there is very little accountability. I think we’ve dropped the ball in taking care of north county and east county residents. I think they have not been a priority. I understand the vast majority of people live closer to town, I get that.”
Countywide staffing
Still, he said he’s like to see more resident officers in places like Bonanza and Sprague River.
“They don’t see any police out there, unless there’s a call,” he said. “The rub is, how do we do that, because we get a lot of calls. That doesn’t mean that the guys from town can’t go out there and help, but that means that these people in the outlying communities that are just important as everyone else don’t have access to a cop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Although Krag witnessed the staffing deficiencies the KCSO was facing when the former sheriff, Frank Skrah, left, he said the rush to hire more officers was too hasty.
“I think that we went too fast in hiring all the deputies,” he said. “I don’t think they got the level of training that they deserved. Anybody can say, oh yeah we’ve got 30 empty spots and go out and hire 30 people. We needed to slow down and we needed to do this slowly and methodically and make sure that they have appropriate training, time to learn, all that.”
He also emphasized the need for fairness.
“I want everyone to know whether you’re living out of your car or a millionaire somewhere like Nob Hill, everyone’s the same,” he said. “Everybody needs to have access to the police.”
Leadership styles
He noted that he’s worked under three administrations and the variety of leadership styles that comes with that. With previous sheriffs being hired from outside of the department, Krag said it’s time for someone who knows Klamath to run the department.
“I firmly believe that the sheriff’s office should be run by a sheriff, someone who comes from our agency. We know it better, we have a better understanding of the issues, all of those other agencies, while they may have good ideas, ultimately the sheriff’s office should be run by a Klamath County Sheriff’s deputy.”
No matter what, Krag said this is his community and he’s not going anywhere.
“This is my home. I’ve invested 15 years in this agency. I look at it as my home, my agency and my people,” he said. “I think there’s a tremendous amount of room for improvement and we can be looked at as one of the best sheriff’s offices out there. We have that potential right now.”