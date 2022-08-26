Oregon investigators are looking for new help in an old cold case involving a young woman whose body found in the woods in 1978.
The Oregon State Police and Union County Search and Rescue team are looking again at the 44-year-old unsolved mystery near La Grande.
The young woman, whose body was recovered in “wooded hillside”, has never been identified.
Police detectives, forensics specialists and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are looking to change that after seeing some recent interest in an area of Union County by trained cadaver dogs.
More than 50 bones were found during a three acre search Aug. 16 and 17 of a rural property “around the original burial site,” according to OSP. But those bones were not of “human origin,” according to police.
Investigators had hoped to find some DNA evidence that could help identify the woman and the circumstances of her death. Her body was found Aug. 27, 1978. Police continue to welcome the public’s help in solving the mystery of the Finley Creek Jane Doe.
Anyone who might have information on this case is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 and reference case #SP78-752103.
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System — NamUs is a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases across the United States. The case profile for this unidentified female can be found under Unidentified Person profile #UP11902 at tinyurl.com/HN-Cold-Case.