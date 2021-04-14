A Bonanza man was arrested April 9 after Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigations found him linked to stolen vehicles and equipment.
Daniel James Lee, 31, was on probation after being convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in November 2018. KCSO responded to a report of an abandoned Jeep that investigators found had been stolen and linked to Lee.
While investigating Lee, they also found a motorcycle stolen out of Bakersfield, Calif., a stolen canoe and stolen tool and agricultural equipment, according to KCSO.
The Oregon State Police stopped Lee April 9 for an outstanding warrant. A Klamath County deputy went to the traffic stop to arrest him for the additional charges of theft, two charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and probation violation.
Lee is also facing two other open cases, including attempt to elude a police officer and reckless endangering from November 2020.