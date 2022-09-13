A police agency in Washington state hopes to soon complete its criminal investigation into an alleged August hazing incident involving players from the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team.
Kurt Adkinson, chief of the Ephrata Police Department, said an investigatory report into the August incident at a Best Western hotel is expected to be completed in “the next couple of days.”
Adkinson said an EPD investigator needed to finish outstanding interviews regarding the alleged assault which occurred while the Klamath Falls baseball team was playing in the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in the small town approximately 2 hours west of Spokane.
A 15-year-old player on the Klamath Falls team claims a group of older teammates taunted, bullied, accosted and tried to violate him in a hotel room before the team’s final game at the August tournament. The teen and his mother want criminal charges — including sexual assault — brought against three teens (ages 17 to 18) involved in the incident.
The police investigation and its findings — including any recommendations for or against criminal charges — will be forwarded to the Grant County Prosecutor’s office. “We will recommend what we think on our end,” Adkinson said.
Sexual hazing entails efforts and acts to humiliate, violate and in some instances assault a victim. Some more extreme and hurtful hazing incidents in other cases have resulted in more serious criminal charges. The Falcons forfeited their last game of the tournament and the alleged victim said coach Pete Whisler called the Ephrata police.
Adkinson also wanted to clarify interactions and discussions his agency has had with the Klamath County School District.
The alleged victim and three teens at the focus of the criminal investigation are all students in KCSD high schools. The alleged victim also plays on a sports team with one of his alleged assailants.
The school district told the Herald & News it was not suspending or sanctioning the accused students from schools or sports teams, including football teams, during the investigation in part because of discussions with the Ephrata Police Department.
“The EPD asked us not to do our own investigation because it would interfere with the police investigation. We informed the EPD that the students involved played on the same school sports teams and specifically asked if there was anything the district should do, including sanctions. We were told there was not,” said KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak in a Monday, Sept. 12 statement to the Herald & News.
Adkison said in a Tuesday, Sept. 13 interview that there might have been some misunderstanding over his law enforcement agency’s guidance to the Oregon school district.
“We would not provide legal guidance to another entity,” Adkinson said.
The police chief said legal advice was not his agency’s “intent” and the district would need to consult its own legal counsel about how to approach and handle the sensitive situation.
The county school district said in a statement Sept. 13 that it was “not seeking legal advice from the EPD.”
According to the school district, Szymoniak spoke with an official from the EPD to confirm they were doing an investigation and abiding by mandatory reporting laws after learning of the alleged hazing.
“Under a mandatory reporting situation, reporters are trained to stay out of the investigation until law enforcement is done. The EPD confirmed they were officially conducting the investigation. The district agreed to honor that and wait for their report,” KCSD said in a statement.
The district said Szymoniak “specifically asked if there were any sanctions the district needed to do, including removing students from the team, to make sure the alleged victim was safe. The EPD captain indicated he did not think that was necessary. In the EPD captain’s opinion, there was no indication students would be at risk.”
KCSD officials said they also spoke with their own legal counsel on their course of action.
The school district has faced questions and criticism, including from the alleged victim and his mother, on its decision not to suspend the accused players from schools or high school sports teams.
KCSD officials pointed out the baseball team at the center of the investigation is not affiliated with the school district. The alleged assault happened outside of the calendar year for a code of conduct utilized to punish athletes and others in extracurricular school activities, the district said.
But the district also has been questioned on whether it is giving the accused students favorable treatment because they play on sports teams, including football, and their families might potentially have some influence or standing within the district and local community.
“This incident is being managed at the district level with the advisement of the school district’s attorney,” KCSD said in a statement to the Herald & News. “The district does not give preferential treatment for athletic ability or family influence. Any employee with a conflict of interest is excluded from the decision-making process and does not receive preferential treatment.”
“The three accused students are not being sanctioned at this time because the district is affording them due process under the law. The district is waiting for the results of the investigation before considering appropriate sanctions. Furthermore, the district has filed a formal records request for the EPD case report and has not received it yet,” the KCSD statement continued.
Adkinson said his department will release more information on its investigation when it is complete.
The district said it has been developing a safety plan with the alleged victim to ensure he feels unthreatened and is not harassed at school or sporting events. KCSD said it is also working on similar plans for the accused students after social media posts swirled on the allegations.
“Because of the severity of threats and personal attacks towards students and staff in social media posts, the district is developing safety plans for all students involved in the incident,” KCSD said in its statement.
Valerie Hedrick, a local attorney representing the alleged victim and his mom, faulted the school district’s handling of the situation.
“Legally, KCSD has a legal responsibility to stand in the shoes of a parent with regard to the children that attend these schools. Attorneys refer to this idea as ‘in loco parentis.’ In this case, KCSD has completely disregarded the duty it owes to my client, as they are not acting protectively as a parent would, but rather as an institution seeking to prioritize its athletes,” Hedrick said. “How can KCSD say it is looking at the safety of this young man and continue allowing the young men that perpetrated the attack on my client the continued privilege to play sports?”
Hedrick also said the disruptions to local schools caused by the situation requires the school district to act.
“These students all sign behavior contracts as a condition of playing sports, and that contract has no time limitation. Moreover, given the fact that the Falcons team is entirely comprised of KCSD students for its players and staff for its coaches, the two organizations are essentially one and the same,” Hedrick contends.
The district has said the accusations do not fit under the Oregon Student Activities Association’s code of conduct that applies to high school athletes and others involved in extracurricular groups. The district said the alleged hazing and potential assault happened at a non-school event outside of OSAA’s official calendar year which started Aug. 15 and runs through the academic year.