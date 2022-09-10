Skip to main content
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid

A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south of Rogue River. The other is a tenant on the rural property, according to police.

JCSO

Police made two arrests during an investigation into an alleged burglary and unauthorized marijuana grow on Friday.
JCSO

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office lead a raid of an alleged unauthorized marijuana grow in Gold Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
JCSO

Two men in Jackson County face charges of stealing 1,600 gallons of water, a tractor, saddles and other items from an elderly woman. They also have charges related to an alleged illegal marijuana grow.
JCSO

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigated an alleged burglary and marijuana grow in a rural area near Gold Hill.

