Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid

Two men in Jackson County face charges of stealing 1,600 gallons of water, a tractor, saddles and other items from an elderly woman. They also have charges related to an alleged illegal marijuana grow.
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south of Rogue River. The other is a tenant on the rural property, according to police.
“The property owner, Joseph Allen Hope, 46, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle (UUMV), unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, and theft of services,” JCSO said in a release on the raid and arrests.
“The tenant, Christopher Gene Lindsay, 38, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and UUMV. Both suspects were lodged in the Jackson County Jail,” the police statement continued.
Police investigators said the “discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles.”
JCSO also alleges that 1,600 of gallons of water were also pilfered from the elderly woman who lives in the adjacent property in southern Oregon. The property is located in 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road.
Hope and Lindsey also face as much as $4,000 in code enforcement fines — including for unauthorized marijuana production, according to JCSO.
Marijuana is legal in Oregon and California but there are scores of unauthorized cannabis grows throughout the region. High taxes and fees on legal weed as well as continued cannabis prohibitions in other states and the federal level continues to drive clandestine grows