On Nov. 17, 1978, a person cutting firewood near Lake of the Woods came across two dead bodies — a young man and woman. Both had been shot to death.
Carl Burkhart — then a detective with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office — arrived at the scene soon after. The future Klamath County Sheriff gathered with fellow deputies near what then known as Dead Indian Road.
Investigators soon identified the first body as Kirk Leonard Wiseman, 19. The second body was identified as Cynthia Lynn Frayer, 17. An autopsy indicated Frayer was sexually assaulted, and both victims were shot in the head several times with a .22 caliber firearm.
Dan Toffell, the former chief of police for the Klamath Falls Police Department, who at the time was a chief deputy at the sheriff’s office was also on the scene that day.
“Believe it or not, I remember it clearly,” Toffell said. “It was a very gruesome scene. It’s not everyday you find two young people killed in the way they were.”
Tofell said it was a cold day out in the woods that day in November, and law enforcement spent several hours on the scene trying to figure out how such a heinous crime could occur in Klamath County.
"It wasn’t the first murder scene I’d been to, and it still made an impression on me,” Tofell said. “I still remember it vividly I can still picture it.”
Tofell said it appeared to be an abduction or a stranger murder, which were rare in Klamath.
“You could tell that whoever did it didn’t have much respect for human life, the way the bodies were disposed,” he said. “It seemed like it was a very callous murder.”
Tofell said the news that the cold case has been solved put his mind at ease after all these years.
Flash back to Nov. 1978 and the case was underway. Burkhart was determined to find out who killed those two kids in the woods.
But in 1978, the DNA forensic methods used by law enforcement today did not exist. It wasn’t until the 1980s that the first criminal case was solved using what would eventually develop into modern DNA evidence analysis methods.
By that time, the remote double homicide in Klamath was already a cold case.
Burkhart would work on the case from the moment he laid eyes on the victim’s bodies in the woods, to the time he retired as sheriff in Jan. 2001.
But for a long time, the case sat unsolved, and cold. The original evidence bags from 1978 remained locked away in storage. But what Burkhart and the other investigators on the case couldn’t have know is how important that evidence - expertly bagged and preserved - would be nearly four decades later.
Over the years the case was looked at by a few detectives as it was passed from generation to generation, but little headway was made.
But by 2011, retired detective Nick Kennedy took over what was at the time the oldest unsolved case in Klamath County.
Kennedy rolled up his sleeves and started going through the evidence, looking for anything that could potentially be analyzed for DNA evidence. With the new technology, there had to be something.
Where Kennedy left off, former detective Geneva Lewis picked the case back up, selecting various items entered into evidence by Burkhard and the others originally on the case to send off to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab in Bend.
Between 2011 and 2015, all the way to the end of 2018, multiple pieces of evidence - including a few items of Cynthia’s clothing - were sent to Bend for analysis. Then in 2019, the case landed on detective Dan Towery’s desk.
In the spring of 2019 Towery got a call from Devin Mast from the OSP Crime Lab in Bend.
‘We got something’, Mast told Towery. The 43 year old cold case was now starting to get hot.
Mast sent the samples off to a lab in Portland to double check their authenticity, and then in early summer that same year, Towery got a call from Portland confirming the presence of DNA from an “unknown male #1.” They were getting closer to solving the case. And Towery knew it.
The DNA sample was entered into the Convicted Offender DNA Index System, a nationwide database of DNA samples, but there were no hits. A slight setback. But Towery had earned himself the nickname among his peers of “hound dog,” a nod to his persistence as an investigator.
Not coming back with a hit in the system didn’t deter Towery, and besides, he had another idea. He knew of a private lab in Virginia called Parabon NanoLabs that might be able to help identify “unknown male #1,” the only problem, it was expensive.
Towery needed funds, so he turned to Klamath County Sheriff, Chris Kaber, sending him an email one day asking for support in sending the DNA samples to Parabon for testing.
Kaber was incredulous about using an expensive private lab to solve a 43 year old case, so the request was ignored. However, Towery was persistent and eventually swayed Kaber to give the green light. The testing cost around $8 thousand, a small price to pay to bring peace to the families of the victims who lost so much.
Towery reached out to Parabon and it was on. The lab, which helped solve the Golden State Killer case from 1978 was interested in lending a hand.
Through a collaboration with Marshall University in Virginia, Parabon was able to use the DNA sample to identify “unknown male #1.”
Parabon’s chief genetic genealogist, CeCe Moore assisted on the case, and in the summer of 2021, Parabon submitted a report to Klamath County detectives with the identity of a viable suspect. Along with a name.
Ray Whitson Jr. was the killer. His DNA was confirmed to be on Cynthia’s body. However, Whitson had passed away in Texas in 1996. Unfortunately, he could not be held accountable.
Towery was able to confirm Parabon’s conclusion by meeting with and retrieving DNA samples from two of Whitson’s living children - who were more than happy to assist with the investigation. His investigation also started checking off all the necessary boxes based on the facts of the case. For example: Whitson's family members were able to confirm he carried a .22 caliber pistol with him, the same caliber weapon used in the double murder. The area where the murders took place was also known to be frequented by Whitson.
Once confident with the findings, a report was submitted to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello for review and she determined the evidence was strong enough to prosecute Whitson, if he were still alive today.
“At that point based on our suspect Mr. Whitson being deceased, we have suspended the case at this time, based on his DNA being on the female victim’s body,” Towery said at a press conference in Klamath Falls on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Costello then took the podium, and said, "as you can see, this suspect passed away in 1996. If we had been just 10, 15 years earlier, we would have been able to hold that individual accountable in a way that we now cannot do."
“what we have been able to do is bring closure for a family," Costello said, tears welling in her eyes. "Because when somebody dies and you don’t know really what happened, you just know they left this universe in really awful way it leaves with you a really huge hollow feeling.”
“And this work has allowed that family to have some degree of peace, not that there really ever is peace when you lose family members in such a horrific manner, especially kids who are so young,” Costello said.
She added that with the available evidence, her office would have enough evidence to charge Whitson with the murder of Freyer and Wismen in 1978, pointing out that for a prosecutor to charge someone they need to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
At the end of the conference, Towery said the closing of this case brings him closure and peace.
“I would love to say this is just another case,” Towery said, with emotion in his voice. “But it's not.”
Costello said local law enforcement in Klamath County are considering starting a cold case unit dedicated to solving unsolved cases in the county. There are currently around a dozen unsolved cases in Klamath. Detectives are already working on a couple of them, with the goal of solving them all.