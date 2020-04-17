Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is requesting the public's help in locating the person(s) responsible for the unlawful taking of a black tail doe near Butte Falls, according to a news release.
The deer was most likely shot sometime the weekend of April 11-12 and most of the meat was taken. The area of this poaching incident was off Rancheria Road outside of Butte Falls.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TIP hotline or Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-664-4600 and leave information for Sergeant Collom.
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
To report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity call the TIP Hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or email TIP@state.or.us.