Police have recently raided three properties in Southern Oregon seizing close to 14,300 marijuana plants at allegedly illegal grow operations.
Cops did not arrest anyone during the raids but said they have identified primary suspects for potential criminal charges.
An illegal marijuana police task force and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office raided two alleged illegal marijuana grows in Eagle Point resulting in the seizure of 11,182 cannabis plants and more than 1,300 pounds of processed pot.
One raid on Brownsboro Highway netted 6,482 plants and 1,300 pounds of processed marijuana. Police interviewed 11 people at the alleged illegal grow and were released, according to police. Charges are being filed by Jackson County prosecutors against the “primary subjects” in the case.
The property owner faces $36,000 in fines for having non-permitted structures and plumbing and other installations.
Police also said the operation also l pumped water from the nearby pond.
Another raid on July 22 on 10500 block of East Antelope Road resulted in police seizing 4,700 marijuana plants and $2,000 cases.
Four people at the scene were interviewed and released. Police said they have also identified primary subjects for potential charges.
The property owner faces code violations citations totaling $43,000 for allegedly unapproved greenhouses and improper use of a domestic well.
Marijuana is legal in Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington state but there continues to be a large number of unlicensed and unregulated marijuana grows throughout the region.
Pot is still illegal in a number of states as well as the federal level. High taxes and fees on legal cannabis also makes it as much as 40% higher than illegal weed on the street.
Oregon State Police also raided a property in Grants Pass on Wednesday, July 27, seizing 3,114 marijuana plants in five greenhouses.
Police said a man and two juveniles, who are all from New York, were detained at the scene on the 1600 block of Southside Road.
A semi-automatic firearm without a serial number was also seized, according to police. The property owner also faces potential code violations for human waste, non-permitted greenhouses and excavation on the property.
Police said the property owner could face civil forfeiture or closure for growing unlicensed cannabis. Additional information has not been released including the names of those detained by police.