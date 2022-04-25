Justin Edward Maughs

Justin Edward Maughs

 SCSO

A man on the run for allegedly assaulting a local sheriff’s deputy earlier this month has been nabbed in Nevada, according to police.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Maughs was arrested April 19 roughly nine hours and 540 miles away in Ely, Nevada.

Maughs, 26, was wanted for allegedly assaulting a SCSO deputy during a traffic stop April 8.

Police said Maughs fled on foot and the officer injured in the assault “is recovering from the injuries he sustained and is expected to return to full duty soon.”

He was arrested by local police in the small northern Nevada town, according to SCSO.

Tags