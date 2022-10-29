A runner in the Rogue Marathon in Central Point was hit and injured by a car Oct. 15.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for information on the alleged hit-and-run which happened on Hanley Road at approximately 9:50 a.m.
Police said the marathon runner was hit by the passenger side mirror of a 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan.
JCSO said a witness described the car as “silver grey” in color and the driver “as a white male adult with dark hair and a scruffy beard.”
The man running was struck from behind by the mirror “causing him to be thrown in the ditch and leaving the mirror behind,” according to police.
The runner suffered minor injuries and was not able to provide a description of the vehicle.
Police linked the side mirror at the hit-and-run scene to the make and model of the Saturn.
