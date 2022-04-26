Stacy Ramos-Orellana
Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 25.
The Grants Pass Police Department said Stacy Ramos-Orellana ran away from home in the SW H Street area. She has not been home for more than 24 hours, according to police.
The preteen girl was least seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and black pants. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'1'' and 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabout is encouraged to contact Grants Pass police.
