A man who walked away after allegedly threatening the assistant city manager of Klamath Falls with a rock last week has been identified.
The man's name is Jeahova Abdullah Christeo Kahn, formerly known as Steven Phillip Swager. According to court records, Kahn is 43 years old.
On Aug. 2, Kahn is accused of threatening to stone former assistant to the city manager Eric Osterberg in the minutes prior to a city council meeting. Osterberg, who is Black and gay, said the man called him a "blasphemer" and a "sinner" and accused him of spreading HIV and AIDS.
Kahn was asked to leave by Klamath Falls Chief of Police, Robert Dentinger, but was not detained. As of Friday, Kahn has not been arrested and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
The Klamath Falls Police Department has since filed a report to the Klamath County District Attorney's Office, but the DA's office has not released additional information and no charges have been filed.
Kahn has some history with the Oregon criminal justice system. Kahn was charged in 2019 with felony criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass after breaking into the Klamath Falls Amtrak station and causing more than $1,000 in damage. Kahn was arrested at 3:46 a.m, according to police records.
Records show the court found Khan unfit "to proceed by reason of incapacity" and he was committed to the Oregon State Hospital for treatment. He was later released from custody under condition that he take certain prescribed medications.
In November of 2019, Kahn pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge in Klamath County circuit court, records show.
