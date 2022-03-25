Police have identified the woman killed in a pedestrian accident in Medford on March 24.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Misty Dawn Hall, 36, of Central Point, died in the early morning accident near Table Rock Road and Hamrick Road.
Her name had not previously been released while police notified her next of kin. Police are investigating the cause of the fatal accident.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.