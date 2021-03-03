The Klamath Falls Police Department reported Wednesday that they identified a dead male found the day prior on a brushy section of the Link River Trail.
The man was identified as Fisher Tristopher Beck, 25, of Klamath Falls. Beck was last seen by a relative Monday night about 9 p.m., according to police.
According to Klamath Falls Police Captain Rob Dettinger, “preliminary information lead detectives to believe the male had not died under suspicious circumstances.”
If you have information that can assist the investigation, contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.