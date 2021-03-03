Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
0303 body found.jpg

A body was found along the Link River Tuesday afternoon in Klamath Falls.

 Photo by Tim Trainor

The Klamath Falls Police Department reported Wednesday that they identified a dead male found the day prior on a brushy section of the Link River Trail.

The man was identified as Fisher Tristopher Beck, 25, of Klamath Falls. Beck was last seen by a relative Monday night about 9 p.m., according to police.

According to Klamath Falls Police Captain Rob Dettinger, “preliminary information lead detectives to believe the male had not died under suspicious circumstances.”

If you have information that can assist the investigation, contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com

