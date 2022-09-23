A police department in Washington has completed a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and potential sexual assault incident in early August involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team.
Ephrata Police Chief Kurt Adkinson said his department’s report on the hazing incident has been finalized and forwarded to prosecutors for potential charges. He said the next step will be for Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae to determine whether criminal charges will be filed in the case.
The county prosecutor was not available to comment Friday, Sept. 23, according to his office. He also has not yet responded to emails seeking comment on the case, which has stirred controversy in the Klamath Falls area.
The Ephrata police also won’t be releasing details of its criminal investigation into the sexual hazing allegations, Adkinson said in a Sept. 22 letter to the attorney representing the alleged 15-year-old victim in the case.
“All records other than the juvenile court file are confidential,” said Adkinson, citing Washington state statutes governing public disclosures in juvenile criminal cases.
The alleged battery and harassment occurred at a Best Western hotel the baseball team was staying at during the Babe Ruth World Series. Ephrata is a small town about two hours west of Spokane.
The 15-year-old and his mother want criminal charges, including potential sexual assault charges, brought against the older teens ages 17 and 18 he said accosted him in a hotel room during the tournament.
In a copy of a police statement obtained by the Herald & News, the 15-year-old accused a group of older teammates of assailing him. The teen claims his teammates tried to put their genitals on his face and attempted to violate him with a pickle, according to the statement.
The Falcons baseball team forfeited its last game in the tourney after the incident and a team coach, who also works for the Klamath County School District, called police, according to the alleged victim. The baseball team is not affiliated with the school district.
Adkinson said laws governing juvenile criminal cases are complicated when it comes to potential disclosures. He said one of players in the hazing investigation is 18, but because the victim and other alleged assailants are minors details are not being disclosed publicly.
“Per se, the 18-year-old is not protected as a juvenile, but because all the other involved individuals are, it essentially results in the same outcome,” Adkinson said.
Valerie Hedrick, a Klamath Falls attorney representing the alleged victim and his mom, was disappointed in the decision not to disclose information from the case.
“Many, if not all, states restrict the disclosure of records relating to the commission of juvenile offenses. One reason for doing so is that the juvenile justice system focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment, and public dissemination of information relating to crimes committed by juveniles can easily lead to a teen being labeled a criminal which, for some, could easily be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Hedrick said in a statement to the Herald & News.
“While the application of Washington’s law is understandable, it is disappointing in this case. With all of the public speculation as to what did or didn’t occur on the evening of August 9th, my client was hopeful that the release of the police report would put a stop to the questions and accusations he’s been faced with personally and on social media platforms,” Hedrick said.
The alleged victim and the baseball players at the center of the criminal probe are all students at KCSD high schools. They also all play on local high school sports teams — including football.
The school district has not removed players alleged to have been part of the sexual hazing from football or other sports teams nor have they have been suspended from school or moved to remote learning or alternative learning venues. The 15-year-old and his mom want to see firm “no-contact orders” in place for the older teens. They also want them removed from football and other sports teams.
‘SAFETY PLANS’ OR ‘PLANS OF SAFETY’?
Hedrick is also questioning the school district on its development of safety plans for the 15-year-old student while he is at school and participating in high school sports teams.
At a Sept. 15 KCSD school board meeting, District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said safety plans for the alleged victim were initiated before the start of the high school football season.
“The safety plan went into place for the victim before Aug. 19, that’s when football was in play, when we found out there was an issue,” Szymoniak said, “and then, the safety plans were ramped up this week after the social media blitz, and that was done for all the impacted students.”
Hedrick disputes that timeline in a letter to KCSD attorney Brian Hungerford. Hedrick said the 15-year-old’s mother reached out to her son’s high school before the start of the new school year about the situation.
“She was told that the school couldn’t do anything — their hands were tied — and no safety plan was ever mentioned,” Hedrick said in the Sept. 19 letter obtained by the Herald & News.
Hedrick contends it was only after social media attention on the case exploded that the district reached out to the 15-year-old and his mother. She said they received a call from the district on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 p.m., about coming in the next day to help develop a safety plan for the teen who goes to the same school and is on the same football team as one of the players he accused of the assault.
KCSD responded to Hedrick in a statement to the Herald & News.
“The district cannot provide details on specific safety plans for students. Speaking about the process generally, the district has ‘plans for safety,’ which are less formalized safety plans. Students may not be aware of all plans for safety that impact them,” the school district said in a Sept. 21 statement.
“The August plan referenced at the board meeting was this type of plan and was put in place to ensure the safety and dignity of the alleged victim,” the KCSD statement continued. ”The district also has a more formalized process for developing a ‘safety plan’ for a specific student or students involved in an incident. When the district implements a formal student safety plan, that student and their guardian(s) are involved in the plan development and are provided with a written copy of the plan.”
KCSD officials said they cannot comment on other procedures implemented related to students involved in the alleged sexual hazing and harassment incident.