A police department in Washington has completed a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and potential sexual assault incident in early August involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team.

Ephrata Police Chief Kurt Adkinson said his department’s report on the hazing incident has been finalized and forwarded to prosecutors for potential charges. He said the next step will be for Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae to determine whether criminal charges will be filed in the case.

