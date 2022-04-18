A police chase stretched across two southern Oregon counties Saturday, April 16 with police eventually forcing a renegade van into a ditch.
Sheriff’s deputies from Josephine and Jackson counties along with the Rogue River police officers pursued a white van driven Jason David McMasters, 43 of Grants Pass, for 40 minutes before forcing his vehicle off snowy roads.
The chase started at 9:30 a.m., Saturday with local police pursuing McMaster’s van on Rogue River Highway and Galls Creek Road near Gold Hill, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said McMasters refused to stop and pull over and was driving at unsafe speed in wintery conditions.
He also rammed into a police car during the pursuit — some of which occurred on dirt and snow-covered roads, according to police. McMasters allegedly rammed into a police vehicle at one point in the chase.
Officers also utility spike strips which flattened the vans tired. A deputy then performed a “pursuit intervention technique”, according to the Josephine sheriff’s office.
That entailed the police vehicle nudging the back corner of the van until it veered off the road into an adjacent ditch.
McMasters refused to leave the van with police using bean bag projectiles to break the window of the motor vehicle, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
McMasters was arrested at 10:21 a.m, according to police.
He faces attempted assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police and hit and run charges.
The Oregon man was booked int the Josephine County.