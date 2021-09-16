Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Local law enforcement busted a large marijuana growing operation near Philpott Lane in Bonanza on Tuesday, destroying more than 50,000 plants.
The operation was purported to be “hemp”, but the illegal growing operation was not licensed or permitted and preliminary on-site testing during the search warrant services revealed the plants were high-THC marijuana, according to police.
Unlawful use of groundwater is also being investigated.
The illegal marijuana grow sites covered more than 300 acres and consisted of 132 large greenhouses full of mature marijuana plants.
The operation was run off a newly-completed and uninspected groundwater well which likely pumped thousands of gallons of water each day to the marijuana.
After evidence was collected, approximately 51,480 illegal marijuana plants were destroyed by a Klamath County Solid Waste Management bulldozer on site, along with the unpermitted greenhouses.
A large amount of U.S. currency was also seized as suspected drug proceeds.
Criminal charges on multiple individuals were referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) obtained a search warrant on the property, which was served by the Oregon State Police SWAT team, BINET, OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team, the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.