A third and final suspect in a Klamath Falls drive-by shooting on Friday, Nov. 15, has been arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail.
Court documents allege that Randall Holmes shot nine rounds from a rifle into a group of people gathered on the 1300 block of Avalon Street at about 1:25 a.m., hitting Jack Daniel Greenelsh four times.
Documents allege Holmes and two others, Shawn Brockett and Sonny Dey, drove to the location on Avalon Street Friday morning so that Holmes could fight a man named Nicco, whose last name is unknown. Nicco came outside with a group of men, and some started throwing rocks at the car Brockett was driving. According to the document, the men drove away, and Holmes fired the shots from the passenger seat.
Greenelsh was treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center and released, according to Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman.
Holmes, Brockett and Dey are facing attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Brockett is also facing a hindering prosecution charge. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. for Holmes, and 1:30 p.m. for Brockett and Dey at the Klamath County Courthouse.
Holmes is being held at the Klamath County Jail without bail.