Klamath Falls Police Officers arrested Christian Rogelio Pena, 28, of Klamath Falls Thursday morning in connection with a Feb. 28 shooting at Plaza Manor that injured two people.
Pena is charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Pena allegedly shot two men after firing six rounds from a 9 mm pistol at the trailer park. “One victim suffered a shattered femur and significant blood loss. The other victim suffered a severed femoral artery and is in critical condition,” according to the probable cause statement written on Thursday.
He is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.