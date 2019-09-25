Plans are developing for a destination playground in Moore Park which will be designed to be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, according to a news release.
Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath in partnership with the City of Klamath Falls is in the process of planning a new custom-designed community playground project to be completed in the spring of 2021. The new 20,000-square-foot playground will replace the current play equipment located next to the tennis courts in Moore Park.
More than a playground, this project will be designed to be a community gathering space for children of all abilities to enjoy. A focus of this project will be to create a destination playground that is accessible to all families, with rubber surfaces for those who are wheelchair-bound and structures that are ADA-friendly.
Artistic elements that showcase the culture and history of the Klamath Basin will be incorporated into the design. The particulars of the design will be left up to the experts — Klamath’s children.
Children throughout the community will be asked to draw and describe their dream playground. Based on the students’ input and drawings, a schematic design will be created and unveiled on Design Day. The community is invited to attend the grand-unveiling of the conceptualized design in a Design Day Party to be held at Conger Elementary from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
“The wonderful thing about this project is that it is entirely community-led,” said Kendra Santiago, public relations and marketing manager for Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath. “Not only will it be based on our children’s dream, but the funding and manpower to build the playground are volunteer-driven. Now we have an opportunity to showcase all the things that make our community great; from our rich history and natural beauty, to the people who live here who make these projects possible.”
Development of this park has been anticipated for many years.
“With unanimous support from our parks advisory board, city staff support and with council’s support of this initial planning phase, we are excited to see the project moving forward,” said Kristina Buckley, public information administrator for the City of Klamath Falls. “Public Works Director Mark Willrett has noted this project has been something he has been trying to do for the past decade and we have the right people in place to try and move forward.”
To get involved in the project, community members are invited to register on www.healthyklamath.org/playgroundvolunteer or follow the progress on www.facebook.com/MooreParkPlayground. To share your ideas, email info@healthyklamath.org.