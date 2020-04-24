SUMMER LAKE — PLAYA, a nonprofit artist retreat in Summer Lake, has suspended all public programming through August and all artist residencies through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a news release.
The facility, which welcomes artists from around the world to Lake County providing workshops to develop artwork inspired by the pristine setting, chose to close its facility to visitors and artists-in-residence in early March.
Depending on the developing situation this summer, the PLAYA Board of Directors will assess the possibility of re-opening to on-site programming in the fall. Local staff members are still at work onsite keeping to social distancing protocols to maintain PLAYA’s facilities.
All accepted applicants for 2020 residencies will be offered residency positions when PLAYA returns to full operations in 2021. They are currently working to develop the 2021 calendar.
“These are challenging times, but we at PLAYA are committed to using this opportunity to assess how to be a strong community partner and to further develop our arts and science programming to propel PLAYA’s mission forward,” said Carolyn Law, PLAYA Board Chair.
PLAYA has hired Elizabeth Quinn as Interim Executive Director to assist PLAYA following the resignation of Rebecca Lawton. Quinn is co-director of Fieldworks Consulting and over the last two years has assisted several organizations in launching artist residency programs.