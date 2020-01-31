The first of 14 Play2Learn nights for families with children preparing for kindergarten will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Peterson Elementary School.
At Play2Learn, parents, children and siblings count, group and compare in a fun and educational setting to practice math skills, children listen to a story and interact with a teacher, and everyone runs through an obstacle course to explore through movement and play.
This year marks the fourth year that the Klamath County School District has offered Play2Learn nights for children ages 3-5 that are not yet in kindergarten.
The events focus on what the district calls “the Klamath Basics” – maximize love and manage stress; talk, sing and point; count, group and compare; explore through movement and play; and read and discuss stories.
Families do not need to be within the attendance area to attend an event at a particular school and are welcome at any Play2Learn night they wish to attend.
The events include dinner and end with each family receiving a Play2Learn bag containing toys, books and information to continue the Klamath Basics at home. With these kits, families can take the learning home and continue to prepare their children for kindergarten.
Additional Play2Learn dates are scheduled as follow (all times 5:30-6:30 p.m.)
■ Peterson Elementary – Feb. 6
■ Stears Elementary – Feb. 12
■ Merrill Elementary – Feb. 13
■ Gilchrist Elementary – Feb. 27
■ Keno Elementary – March 5
■ Chiloquin Elementary – March 10
■ Merrill Elementary – April 2
■ Stearns Elementary – TBD
■ Bonanza Elementary – April 21
■ Peterson Elementary – April 23
■ Keno Elementary – April 28
■ Chiloquin Elementary – May 5
■ Gilchrist Elementary – May 12
For more information about Klamath Basics and Play2Learn visit www.kcsd.k12.or.us.