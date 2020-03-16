Lava Beds National Monument officials and local living history volunteers are proceeding with preparations and planning for the annual May 7-9 Lava Beds Timeline event, but the future unknown status of the coronavirus epidemic is causing the National Park Service to delay a final decision on whether to proceed until about two weeks before its scheduled presentation.
Monument officials and volunteers met Friday to discuss plans for Timeline with the main uncertainty centering on whether participating schools in Southern Oregon and Northern California would be open or able to send students on field trips by the planned May dates. Oregon schools are slated to be closed through the rest of the month due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic, with the resumption of classes planned for April 1.
Aimee Murillo, Timeline organizer for Lava Beds, announced a final decision would not be made until about two weeks before the Thursday and Friday, May 7-8, school days when Oregon and California school officials would advise the Park Service on their ability to participate as dictated by the developments in the coronavirus pandemic and government action. She said the school decisions wouldn’t prevent the living history volunteers from making their planned presentations on Lava Beds history as also planned for Saturday, May 9, to the general public, but the final determination on this course of action was also delayed.
The volunteers indicated they would not want to do Timeline-style presentations at Lava Beds later this summer in lieu of a cancelled May 7-9 event due to commitments to other planned living history activities.
Starting in 1998, the Lava Beds Timeline is a series of living history demonstrations showing the activities of different historic groups and individual people involved with significant human activity at the site. The different activities shown in the presentations over those two decades include those of Native Americans, the mountain men fur trappers and traders, the U.S. Army and associated state volunteer forces, the pioneers and the local settlers involved in the exploration of the Lava Beds and its eventual designation as a national monument.
The living history volunteers are camped and show their skills at different locations in the monument. The mountain man and Native American interpretations have been done at Captain Jack’s Stronghold, the frontier Army re-enactors at Gillem’s Camp and the J.D. Howard presentation about the national monument origins at Fleenor Chimneys. There will not be a pioneer life re-enactor present this year and a National Park Service archaeologist will interpret the Native American history in and around the area.
The event is divided into two installments, with the first two days on Thursday and Friday dedicated to planned presentations for Oregon and California students ranging in ages from third grade to junior high depending on the participating schools over the years. The average number of students participating in the Timeline over the past six years average about 300 per year from at least eight different schools in the two days, according to National Park Service statistics.
Saturday is a day where the living historians show their skills and knowledge to all members of the general public starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. with a ceremony at the Gillem’s Camp cemetery site honoring all those who died in the 1872-73 Modoc War, including members of the Modoc Tribe, the Army and civilians. The turnout by members of the public can number around 100 in a good year, volunteer re-enactors have recalled.
Mountain men re-enactors will discuss their activities and skills in the era of the Overland fur trade in the region. It is expected the mountain man exhibitions will be longer this year because no one will represent the pioneers and their wagon trains on the nearby Applegate Trail in the region.
This year’s plans call for an additional re-enactor persona to speak as part of the J.D. Howard presentation at Fleenor Chimneys, a local personality who first explored some of the Lava Beds caves.
Cascade Civil War Society military re-enactors are planning to do the same presentations at Gillem’s Camp they have in previous years. The Army re-enactors set up camp at the same location where the Army had its headquarters or a main base for several months during the Modoc War in 1873.
As in recent years, a blacksmith will set up his gear and show how the trade supported Army operations. This included shoeing horses for the cavalry, repairing supply wagons and helping maintain equipment for the artillery including its field pieces. A re-enactor Army surgeon will have a hospital tent display and explain medicine as practiced in the 1860s and 70s.
Infantry and cavalry re-enactors will exhibit period small arms and perform drill maneuvers, with one particularly vocal U.S. Army German immigrant first sergeant teaching the 1800s infantry manual of arms to visiting students. As in previous years, it is also planned that an artillery re-enactor will show off a half-scale Coehorn mortar similar to ones used in the Modoc War in a redoubt that was actually built to defend Gillem’s Camp during the Modoc War. The soldiers also discuss the military aspects of the Modoc War and related conflicts between Native Americans and the settlers, including the Army and government officials.
The frontier Army contingent will lead the closing ceremony at the Gillem’s Camp cemetery, where many of the Modoc War’s Army dead were first buried before being move and reinterred at other national and civilian cemeteries outside the region.
Due to U.S. Park Service regulations, Army re-enactors will not be able to shoot black powder blanks at the Lava Beds as they do at other historic locations such as Fort Klamath or for battle re-enactments.
Lava Beds Monument personnel support the volunteers by supplying firewood, portable lavatories, water and transportation at the re-enactors’ campsites.