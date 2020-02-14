Klamath Falls Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, according to a news release.
The hearing will be to consider a recommendation of adoption of the Klamath Falls Housing Needs Analysis (HNA) and amendment to the Klamath Falls Urban Area Plan to include the HNA.
All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324. For more information, contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950. The City Administration Building is at 500 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls.