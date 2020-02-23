The Klamath Falls Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m., according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
The meeting is to consider recommendation of adoption of the Klamath Falls Housing Needs Analysis (HNA) and amendment to the Klamath Falls Urban Area Comprehensive Plan to include the HNA. This public hearing has been rescheduled from the original Feb. 24 scheduled date.
All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324.
The Klamath Falls City Administration Building is at 500 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls. For more information, contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950.