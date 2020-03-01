A planned lunch and lecture highlighting the extraordinary photography and life of longtime Klamath resident Maud Baldwin has been postponed to an unannounced date due to a scheduling conflict with the planned lecturer, according to a news release.
No rescheduled date had been announced at the time of publication. The event was slated for Sunday, March 8 at the Scottish Rite Temple, presented by the Linkville Kiwanis Club.
Individuals who purchased $10 tickets may return them for a refund at The Ledge, 369 S. 6th St.