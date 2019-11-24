Henley Elementary social studies students, some dressed in bonnets or cowboy hats, made butter, shot marbles, played traditional hopscotch, and tinkered with tin crafts on Thursday morning during the school’s eighth annual Pioneer Day as part of the send-off for students to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.
Teachers Amanda Hulsey and Jessica DeLonge organize the day each year and look forward to students dressing as pioneers and learning about how they lived while making their way west. The event leads up to an educational program about the Oregon Trail, where students visit Fort Klamath.
“It’s kind of our Thanksgiving celebration,” Hulsey said.
“In the politically correct culture, we try to get away from the whole pilgrims and Indians thing,” Hulsey said. “Just the idea how they lived simply.”
About 170 students took part in the event on Thursday, with about 20 students wearing pioneer or explorer attire this year, Hulsey said.
Hulsey said boys and girls can come dressed as whatever dress fits the time period, and their own personal style.