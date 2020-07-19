The Klamath District of Boy Scouts of America hosted its Pinewood Derby races Saturday, but this year anyone could race a wooden car at the event usually reserved for Cub Scouts.
In the parking lot of what will soon be Furniture Warehouse on S 6th Street, BSA members, siblings and more raced Pinewood Derby cars they made or were provided by the district leaders.
Eight-year-old Abby Cottingham made two cars to race Saturday, and her red and blue car left others in the dust on the sloped, wooden track.
District Executive Ken Banks said they wanted to host their annual Pinewood Derby to give kids something to get outside for during a summer of COVID-19 cancellations, along with increasing visibility for BSA.
“We’re just trying to have a fun activity for everyone,” he said. “We have to get kids together doing stuff.”
Banks noted that they held the event outside this year, with people wearing masks and ensuring kids only touch their own cars. Hand sanitizer was available and any adults who touched the kids’ cars had gloves on.
The public could join the races for $5 and extra cars were on hand for anyone who didn’t make one, whether kids who heard about the races or parents who wanted to race.
“The big thing is having fun,” Banks said and emphasized values of camaraderie, working together and learning lessons.
Southern Oregon Council Executive Kim DeBroux noted the way in which Cub Scouts has become even more of a family organization with the BSA admitting girls now. She said parents and siblings can also get involved.
DeBroux said recruiting will be challenging this year, although BSA has a goal of doubling its numbers in the Klamath District at all age levels. Still, BSA has adapted to a world with COVID-19 to do virtual den meetings and have online activities and merit badges.
Kids got creative with their cars Saturday, from one decorated like a tube of toothpaste to several cars made out of Legos.