Kai Taipin’s whole family spends a lot of time thinking about pigs. At the Klamath County Fair this year, the Taipin family is showing 10 pigs, and they have 16 more at home.
Kai Taipin, a Klamath Falls native who just finished his first year at Butte College near Chico studying agriculture business, has been on the junior leadership board of the National Junior Swine Association for a year, and this upcoming year, he will be their vice president.
Taipin, who is 19, said his experience working with the NJSA has been valuable, but his relationship with pigs goes back for long before he joined the organization.
Something new
Taipin said that when he and his older brother, Noa, were in elementary school, Noa decided he wanted to take up a new hobby.
“It’s just one of those big anomalies that we never really found out,” he said. Taipin’s parents asked if Noa wanted to participate in local 4-H, he said he wanted to raise pigs. “They were a little shocked, because nobody in my family knew anything about pigs.”
From there, the Taipin brothers – later joined by their younger sister, Kekoa – and their parents rallied around raising and showing pigs.
“Before you know it, we started getting a lot more competitive,” Taipin said. He said that his family started treating raising pigs like a science, figuring out exactly how to raise prize-winning hogs. And, he said, it works.
“For the past four years, we’ve had grand and reserve champion hogs here,” he said.
Taipin said he genuinely likes pigs.
“I think that it’s actually underestimated as to how smart they are,” he said said. “I think pigs have a really cool personality.”
Pragmatic approach
But beyond the pigs’ intelligence and personality, Taipin is pragmatic about what most people think about when they think about pigs.
“With pork being the top-consumed meat product, I think that’s pretty cool,” he said. “Obviously, I do have some emotions. But at the end of the day, you’re buying that pig knowing that your end game is for it to be butchered and produce meat.”
Taipin said that, even though people might be averse to eating animals they know and have raised, he thinks it can be a more ethical way to eat meat.
“The really good thing is that you know exactly what it’s been fed. You know exactly how it’s been treated or whatever. It’s much more humane,” he said. And, he said, it tastes good. “A real nice pork chop is always good.”
Swine enthusiasts
When Taipin started getting more serious about showing his pigs, he found out about the National Junior Swine Association, an organization that provides opportunities to pig-savvy youth under 21. Their mission is, according to their website, to “provide a network uniting swine enthusiasts while offering competitive opportunities to reward excellence, enhance educational opportunities and develop leadership skills.”
With the NJSA, Taipin travels around the country, helping to set up national livestock shows.
“We’re pretty much just a helping hand and a familiar face to the youth,” he said. “Pretty much, we just help set things up.”
Taipin is keeping his doors open for his future, but he said that his experience working with the NJSA will help form connections in the agriculture world. A family man, Taipin said that he would also like to help continue his father’s business, North Shore Hawaiian Plate Lunch in Klamath Falls.
Unique industry
Regardless of how far someone takes their agriculture hobby, Taipin said that he has found it very rewarding and taught him some life lessons along the way.
“The livestock industry is a unique industry, because it’s not just here locally. People from hundreds of miles apart, thousands of miles apart, can all gather together in one single place,” he said. “It’s not about winning, it’s about building life lessons and life goals. I really do believe that the livestock industry can produce the best future for our society, and it’s evident that the youth are the catalyst of the future.”