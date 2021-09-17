On Monday, all the pianos downtown are going to disappear for the fall. But don’t worry, some of them will still be available to play.
For the third year in a row, Laty Xayavong and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) placed pianos throughout downtown, jazzing things up with music and local artwork.
Xayavong started the Klamath Piano Project in 2019 and it has increased in popularity each year. The pianos are donated by community members and placed around town each spring, then painted by local artists.
This year there were five new pianos downtown, and local artists spent part of the summer painting them and chatting with people passing by.
But that’s the point, Xayavong said. It’s all about bringing people together with art and music. The pianos brought a sense of community and excitement to Klamath Falls during a difficult couple of years, but now, as the leaves start to change and the weather gets crisper, it is time for them to go into storage, Xayavong said.
Until next year.
On Monday, Sept. 20, a couple of days before the official start of fall, the pianos will be collected and taken inside for safekeeping.
A couple will still be available for people to play during the fall and winter, however.
The piano in the garden at Nibbley’s Cafe, 2424 Washburn Way, will be placed inside the restaurant where people can sit down and play some Chopsticks while waiting to snag a booth if they so desire.
Another piano will be inside the KFDA office, 205 Riverside Drive Suite F.
Xayavong said the project is getting significant feedback from people in the community interested in either donating or painting pianos next year.
One of the biggest issues facing the project, Xayavong said, is that there are too many pianos being donated.
“When we first started the project,” Xayavong said. “Members of the committee and board of directors (of the KFDA) were concerned we wouldn’t have enough.”
But now, the KFDA is getting too many, a sign that the project has really caught on and is now a yearly Klamath Falls tradition that people look forward to.
“Music is very important to me,” said Xayavong, who is a dancer and choreographer. “I wanted to bring the music and the arts back into the community and it shows that a project like this brings people together. Everybody has been so supportive of the project and it makes me so happy that people are inspired to play the piano again,” he said.
Last year, Xayavong said, there were some issues with people vandalizing some of the instruments, but this year that was not the case.
Any local artists interested in being a part of the piano project can contact Xayavong by emailing him at KlamathPianoProject@downtownklamathfalls.org.
