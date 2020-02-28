Klamath County Sheriff’s Office reported a continuing scam preying on elderly in Klamath County, according to a news release.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, individuals are calling elderly relatives pretending to be a younger relative wanting them to send money or gift cards to help them out of trouble. The requests have come via phone, email and text, and many times from other countries.
Residents are urged to be vigilant and make best efforts to verify with family members before making such payment arrangements. It is not known how many people are targeted for these scams but people are urged to evaluate security settings on social media accounts so that detailed information about themselves and family are only visible to family and friends that should have that information.
For more information contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130 or sheriff@co.klamath.or.us.