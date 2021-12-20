Steve Collman of Klamath Falls is a regular customer at the Fred Meyer pharmacy on Shasta Way.
But sometimes, he said, the line is so long he’ll just turn around and walk away. Other times, though, he has no choice but to wait for his medication, along with the many other customers in front and behind him.
While the line at Fred Meyer was particularly long on Monday in the early afternoon, customers all around town are experiencing similar wait times at other pharmacies.
“This is unreal,” said Sharon Cosand of Merrill, while standing in the snaking line at Fred Meyer on Monday.
Those longer lines are a result, partly, of Rite Aid temporarily shutting down its pharmacy at 2521 South Sixth Street due to COVID, sending a crunch of new customers looking for a new place to fill their prescriptions. In addition, Bi-Mart plans to close its pharmacy on Washburn Way next month, putting even more stress on outfits that remain in town, such as Albertsons and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Don Leber, vice president of advertising and marketing for Bi-Mart, said the last day for the Bi-Mart pharmacy in Klamath Falls will be Thursday, Jan. 6. The day after, all of Bi-Mart’s pharmacy files will be transferred to Albertsons on South 6th Street. The move, Leber said, was due to increasing overhead costs in the pharmacy business, which he said caused Bi-Mart to make the decision to close up shop and focus on its retail operation.
Back at Fred Meyer, Collman had a pretty good spot in line early Monday afternoon. But behind him, the number of customers was growing by the second. As people gathered, they commiserated together about the long wait.
Riley Young, from Klamath Falls, and Mary Watson, from Chiloquin, agreed that wait times have gotten progressively longer in the last month. Watson said she used to wait in line for a few minutes, but now 20 minutes seem to be the norm. Other customers, like Melinda Jensen from Klamath Falls, said she usually waited for a half an hour to pick up prescriptions at Fred Meyer.
Danielle Walker, a new Fred Meyer pharmacy customer, said she switched over from Rite Aid and typically waits between 15 and 20 minutes in line. She added the wait time can sometimes be really long and sometimes not. It just depends.
Luckily, she said, the Sky Lakes Medical Center pharmacy where she picks up some of her other prescriptions, has far less of a wait.
Part of the reason for the difference could be that Sky Lakes has recently ramped up its pharmacy operation after Bi-Mart announced it would close.
Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes, said the medical center has increased its hours and added more pharmacists to its downtown location in Holiday Market to help relieve the stress from the pharmacy shakeup.
“One of the reasons the downtown pharmacy has ramped up its hours and added staff is because people need their meds,” Hottman said. “If you remove one major pharmacy from the mix, it becomes a huge inconvenience for those people. Every pharmacy has a good customer base, and if you pull one out you have to spread those customers around to other pharmacies,” Hottman said.
Hottman said Sky Lakes made those decisions so under the assumption Walgreens would take over the Bi-Mart pharmacy operation, which has turned out not to be the case.
While Walgreens has plans to take over many Bi-Mart pharmacies across the state and region, the Klamath Falls location is not on the list, according to Kris Lathan, a spokesperson with Walgreens. Lathan did not say why the company chose not to operate in Klamath Falls.
But it’s having an effect, already, on customers.
Over at Walmart’s pharmacy, the line meandered towards the automatic doors, but appeared to be going rather quickly. Eric Brunswick, who was on his way out the door with his medications, said he comes in to get his prescriptions filled every three months and usually waits around 30 minutes.
“Anywhere you have to stand in line for 30 minutes is jacked up,” Brunswick said.
Adona Seale and Melanie Gomez from Merrill also said the wait time depends on when you get to the store, but both said they appreciate the hard working pharmacists who make the lines move fast.
