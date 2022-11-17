Skip to main content
Pfizer moved late-game campaign cash to Kotek, legislative leaders

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc, maker of coronavirus vaccines, made 25 late-game donations totaling $28,000 to Oregon candidates in the last month of the campaign for Oregon governor and legislative races.

Two of those late contributions went to Democrat Tina Kotek in the razor-thin governor’s race as well as legislative leaders from both political parties, according to state campaign finance records. New York-based Pfizer donated $4,000 Kotek the day before the Nov. 8 election and another $1,000 donation on Oct. 28, according to state campaign finance records.

A woman walks by Pfizer headquarters in New York. 

