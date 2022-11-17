Pfizer moved late-game campaign cash to Kotek, legislative leaders

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc, maker of coronavirus vaccines, made 25 late-game donations totaling $28,000 to Oregon candidates in the last month of the campaign for Oregon governor and legislative races.
Two of those late contributions went to Democrat Tina Kotek in the razor-thin governor’s race as well as legislative leaders from both political parties, according to state campaign finance records. New York-based Pfizer donated $4,000 Kotek the day before the Nov. 8 election and another $1,000 donation on Oct. 28, according to state campaign finance records.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan voiced opposition and skepticism toward COVID-19 vaccine and other mandates while Kotek has been supportive of COVID-19 mandates and weakening religious, spiritual and other exemptions for vaccines.
Drazan lost the governor’s race to progressive Kotek by just under 66,700 votes, according to latest tally. Pfizer also previously $1,000 donated to independent Betsy Johnson in governor’s race.
While not large, the Pfizer money was part of a wave of late money flowing into the governor’s race were spending totaled more than $65 million.
Thirteen of Pfizer’s late campaign donations went to Democrats and 12 went to Republican lawmakers, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
The rest of Pfizer’s October and November donations were $1,000 donations to legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle in Democratic-majority Salem — though the GOP erased super majorities in the 2022 elections.
Pfizer said in a statement to the Herald & News that it supports lawmakers who are friendly toward the pharmaceutical industry.
“Our decision to contribute to elected officials or candidates is made based on their support of the biopharmaceutical industry and policies that protect innovation incentives and patients’ access to medicines and vaccines,” the company statement reads.
The pharma company donated to Democratic leaders including House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, D-West Eugene, and Deputy Majority Whip Rob Noose, D-Portland.
Pfizer previously in the 2022 cycle donated to Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, according to campaign finance disclosures.
On the GOP side, Pfizer’s late financial support came in for House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, and Assistant Leader Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, as well as for Senate GOP Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend.
It is not uncommon for larger companies and business interests to support both Republican and Democratic candidates in state legislatures as well as in congressional contests.
Pfizer has received billions of dollars in COVID vaccine orders from the U.S. government, including the Pentagon. Oregon has been one of the more strict states when it came to coronavirus mandates.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Pfizer donated $1.9 million to congressional candidates in the midterm elections with 58% going to Democrats and 37% to Republicans.
Those federal donations included support for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, as well as U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon.
The governor's race also included big donations totaling $3.75 from billionaire Nike Founder Phil Knight in support of Drazan and Johnson.
Knight is frustrated over rising crime and homelessness and expansive drug legalization efforts. He also donated another $2 million to the Bring Balance to Salem PAC, which helped the GOP narrow Democrat majorities at the Oregon Legislature.
Drazan also had homestretch support from a number of business, agricultural and ranching interests as well as infusions from the Republican Governors Association while labor unions and abortion rights advocates, in particular Planned Parenthood, helped Kotek over the finish line.